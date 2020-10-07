Home

Funeral
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
Catherine Elizabeth (Anderson) DELANEY

DELANEY, Catherine Elizabeth (nee Anderson). After a wonderful life, she passed away peacefully in her 84th year on 6th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lex for 61 years, mother and mother in law of Lynda (deceased) and Shane O, Anne and Bruce, and Janet. Adored Gaye of Kurt, Kelly, Cale, Adam, Bridget, Brogan, John (deceased), and Caitlin and her six great grandchildren - Nixon, Drew, Lucas, Grace, Hunter, and Caleb. Cathie's family wish to acknowledge and thank CHT, Te Awamutu for their care and love. Cathie's funeral will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 9th October at 11:30 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation, Auckland would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online donation. All communications to the Delaney family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
