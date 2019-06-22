|
|
|
MANGNALL, Catherine Annette (nee Stephens). 5 September 1931 - 16 June, 2019. Annette died peacefully in Auckland, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother of Karen, Richard, Elizabeth and Catherine, cherished mother- in-law of Roshidah, Mark and Davin, and adored Grandma of Aishah, Adam, Ben, Freya, Astrid and Greta. Reunited at last with her beloved husband, John. We will love and miss you both, always. Annette will be farewelled at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated. Messages for the family can be sent to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More