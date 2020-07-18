Home

Catharina Johanna (Toos) PRONK

Catharina Johanna (Toos) PRONK Notice
PRONK, Catharina Johanna (Toos). Catharina passed away peacefully on Friday 17 July 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Auckland Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Johannes Bernadus Pronk. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Frank and Patricia, Karen and Mike, Robert and Fiona, John, Marion and David. Treasured Oma of Christopher, Geoff, Michaela, Jo, Mike, Nicole, Joshua, Ineke, Annelies, Gabrielle, Oliver and Natasha. Overgrootmonder of P.J., Caitlin and Erika. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday 22 July at 12 noon. The funeral then leaving for the Purewa Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to acknowledge Selwyn Village as a special place for Catharina where she initially worked as a Carer and Crafter and then chose to live there over several years. Donations to Hospice in memory of her late husband would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
