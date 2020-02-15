Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's Anglican Church
Trentham
Upper Hutt
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caterrini HURLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caterrini Rovegno (nee Hall) (Rene) HURLE

Add a Memory
Caterrini Rovegno (nee Hall) (Rene) HURLE Notice
HURLE, Caterrini Rovegno (Rene) (nee Hall). Peacefully early Wednesday morning, 12 February 2020. Member or past member of Upper Hutt Lions, Cancer Society, HAPAI Club, the Carers of Stroke Survivors Group and Super Grans, as well as tireless community and St John's Church volunteer. Beloved wife of the late Raymond (Ray/Tony) Hurle. Mother and Mother-in-law to Michael, David and Nicky, Tony and Wayne. Grandmother to James and Joseph. Dearly missed Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunty and friend of many. Funeral service to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 17 February 2020 at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the NZ Cancer Society PO Box 651, Wellington 6140. What a wonderful world - though now a little quieter and without her laughter Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz PH (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caterrini's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -