HURLE, Caterrini Rovegno (Rene) (nee Hall). Peacefully early Wednesday morning, 12 February 2020. Member or past member of Upper Hutt Lions, Cancer Society, HAPAI Club, the Carers of Stroke Survivors Group and Super Grans, as well as tireless community and St John's Church volunteer. Beloved wife of the late Raymond (Ray/Tony) Hurle. Mother and Mother-in-law to Michael, David and Nicky, Tony and Wayne. Grandmother to James and Joseph. Dearly missed Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunty and friend of many. Funeral service to be held in St John's Anglican Church, Trentham, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 17 February 2020 at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the NZ Cancer Society PO Box 651, Wellington 6140. What a wonderful world - though now a little quieter and without her laughter Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz PH (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020