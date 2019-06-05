DISHER, Carrol Lynsie (Boo). Passed away on Monday, 3rd June 2019 at Tauranga Hospital. Beloved forever daughter of Bob and Marge (deceased). Soul mate of Roseina McDonald. Mother of Aaron, Chē-Daniel, Jewels (deceased), Levina (deceased), Jason and Sarah. Sister of Barry and Linelle, Ngaire and Ian (deceased), Linda, Venus, and Hector. Nana of Jessie- Tiwai, Ricky, Alaska Rose, Renae and Doc, Louise cakes, Logan, Cole and Courtney. Great-nana of Xyzeekiel, Asaltan, and Jewelena. Aunty and great-aunty to her many beloved Disher and McDonald nephews and nieces. Heart sister of Sheryn and Lorraine, Carlita, Gaylene, and Spooky (deceased). In the eternal reaches of time, when dawn breaks, we will be together again, in the morning. Until then my love, see you in the Star Pot. A service for Carrol will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Thursday, the 6th of June 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Disher family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019