McCONDACH, Carolyn Ngaire Whylma MBE (nee Cole). Much-loved wife of 57 years to Stuart, mother of Fiona, Louise, James and Esther; grandmother to Lily, Madison, Helena, George, Reuben, Joel and Glenn; great grandmother to Evie and Oliver; little sister to Colin, Betty and Michael. With her family by her side, Carolyn died peacefully at Hibiscus Coast Hospice on the morning of Friday 23 October. It's been a long battle, but finally you are free. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.' He who was seated on the throne said, 'I am making everything new!"(Revelation 21:4-5a) A service for Carolyn will be held on Thursday 29 October, 11am at St Peter's Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hibiscus Coast Hospice can be made by visiting harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate. The family would especially like to offer thanks to staff at Evelyn Page Rest Home and Hibiscus Coast Hospice for their kind and gracious care. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020