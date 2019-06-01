|
|
|
PURKIS, Carolyn May. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 31 May 2019. Much loved daughter of Esther and the late Trevor, and sister and sister-in-law of Jenny and John, Sue and Dave, Trevor and Dawn, and Geoff. Aunty of 7 nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Wednesday 5 June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
