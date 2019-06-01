Home

Carolyn May PURKIS

Carolyn May PURKIS Notice
PURKIS, Carolyn May. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 31 May 2019. Much loved daughter of Esther and the late Trevor, and sister and sister-in-law of Jenny and John, Sue and Dave, Trevor and Dawn, and Geoff. Aunty of 7 nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Wednesday 5 June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
