Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Marie KING


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Carolyn Marie KING Notice
KING, Carolyn Marie. Born 21 December 1953, passed away 12 May 2020. Wife of Thomas King, cherished Mother and Mother in law of Luke (deceased), Jordan and Ana, Tara and Watana. Nana of Jaiah, Ayla, Mila and Jordyn - Rae. Sister of Sharyn, Marilyn, Maureen, Sandra and Francis. Family wish to express their gratitude to the devoted staff at Middlemore Hospital for their compassion and care. A private cremation will take place and a celebration of Carol's life will be planned at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -