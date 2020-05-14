|
KING, Carolyn Marie. Born 21 December 1953, passed away 12 May 2020. Wife of Thomas King, cherished Mother and Mother in law of Luke (deceased), Jordan and Ana, Tara and Watana. Nana of Jaiah, Ayla, Mila and Jordyn - Rae. Sister of Sharyn, Marilyn, Maureen, Sandra and Francis. Family wish to express their gratitude to the devoted staff at Middlemore Hospital for their compassion and care. A private cremation will take place and a celebration of Carol's life will be planned at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020