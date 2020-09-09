|
WILSON, Carolyn Frances. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Thursday 13 August 2020 under the amazing care of the critical care unit team. Loving wife of Peter, mother of Mathieu, Jonathan and Nikkita, mummy Carolyn to Lance. Loved nana of Micah and Ellie, daughter of Tony and the late June Speir. Step daughter of Fay Westwood, sister to Peter. She lived life to the max, had a huge heart and influenced so many lives. A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday. For those wishing to attend virtually the live stream codes are : https://youtu.be/ gzNDLb2fxTQ A memorial gathering will be held at a later time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020