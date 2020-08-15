|
WILSON, Carolyn Frances. Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Thursday 13 August 2020 under the amazing care of the critical care unit team. Loving wife of Peter, mother of Mathieu, Jonathan and Nikkita, mummy Carolyn to Lance. Daughter of Tony and the late June Speir, step daughter of Fay Westwood, sister of Peter. She lived life to the max, had a huge heart and influenced so many lives. Due to the current covid situation, funeral details to follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020