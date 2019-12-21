|
CLERK, Carolyn Edith. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice Auckland, aged 59, on Friday 20th December 2019, surrounded by family. Much loved wife of Andrew, mother of Samuel and Hannah, mother-in-law of Ellen. Much loved daughter-in-law of Robyn, Steve and Lucy Clerk, friend of John Tupper, sister- in-law of Nicholas Clerk, and Greg and Andrew Milner- White. Much loved daughter of the late Bill and Audrey Garland and sister of Richard Garland and Nerolli Cassidy. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be welcome. A Service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 23rd December at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019