Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Les Munro Centre
King Street East
Te Kuiti
Caroline Maree (Daniel) SMITH

Caroline Maree (Daniel) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Caroline Maree (nee Daniel). Peacefully at her home on Thursday 15th October 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Lionel. Much loved mother of Kaitlin and Charlie, Adam, and Mackenzie. Cherished and loved daughter of Claire and the late Max Daniel and sister to Mike and Lee-Anne, and Chris. An awesome aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Caroline's life will be held at the Les Munro Centre, King Street East, Te Kuiti on Tuesday 20th October at 11am, followed by at private cremation. All communications to Smith Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941 VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
