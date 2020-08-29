Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Grahams Chapel
West Street
Tuakau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Lillian Elsie (nee Bell) (Carol) ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Caroline Lillian Elsie (nee Bell) (Carol) ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG, Caroline Lillian Elsie (Carol) (nee Bell). Passed away at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe on August 24th 2020, in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Dave for 60 years. Dearly loved mum of Martin and Malinda, Kelvin and Karyn. Dear nana to Kate, Josh, Nicole and Jordan and Grandma to James, Lauren and Claire. Loved sister of Barb and Elder, Ian and Leslie, Bruce, Robert and Judy, Stephen and Felecity. Forever in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Possum Bourne for their loving care and attention. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street Tuakau on Wednesday 2nd September at 11am, thereafter private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -