ARMSTRONG, Caroline Lillian Elsie (Carol) (nee Bell). Passed away at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe on August 24th 2020, in her 80th year. Beloved wife and best friend of Dave for 60 years. Dearly loved mum of Martin and Malinda, Kelvin and Karyn. Dear nana to Kate, Josh, Nicole and Jordan and Grandma to James, Lauren and Claire. Loved sister of Barb and Elder, Ian and Leslie, Bruce, Robert and Judy, Stephen and Felecity. Forever in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Possum Bourne for their loving care and attention. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street Tuakau on Wednesday 2nd September at 11am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020