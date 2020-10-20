|
CAMPBELL, Caroline Collette (Irene). Born July 17, 1933. Our wonderful mum passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Bert Sutcliffe Village Rest Home. She will forever be missed and loved by all of her family in NZ, Australia and Ireland. Much loved wife of the late Donald Campbell, they will be reunited once again. A requiem mass to celebrate Caroline's life will be held at Maria Assumpta Church, 198 Beach Haven Rd on Thursday 22 October at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020