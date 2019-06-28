Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline WERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Beazley WERE

Add a Memory
Caroline Beazley WERE Notice
WERE, Caroline Beazley. 13 March 1922 - 24 June 2019 The waiting is over for Caroline Beazley Were our beautiful whaea, the matriarch and last of 18 passed away on the 24th June 2019. She has now begun her final journey to everlasting peace, after passing quietly at home. The funeral will take place at 10am on Saturday 29th June 2019, at Ngawha Marae. Followed by the burial at Maranui Urupa. Our thanks to St John's and the First Responder's.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.