WERE, Caroline Beazley. 13 March 1922 - 24 June 2019 The waiting is over for Caroline Beazley Were our beautiful whaea, the matriarch and last of 18 passed away on the 24th June 2019. She has now begun her final journey to everlasting peace, after passing quietly at home. The funeral will take place at 10am on Saturday 29th June 2019, at Ngawha Marae. Followed by the burial at Maranui Urupa. Our thanks to St John's and the First Responder's.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019