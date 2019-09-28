Home

LEWIS, Carolina (Carolina). Born July 28, 1996. Passed away on September 16, 2019. Carolina Lewis unexpectedly passed away on September 16, 2019 in Washington DC. Carolina was loved by many. Loving daughter of David and Rosaria, sister of Jade. Niece and cousin of Mark, Ann Maree, Tyler, Amber, Chris, Cindy, Nathan, Rochelle and Geneva. We will cherish the memories of your 23 years. A beautiful soul taken too soon, we will miss you forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
