CONCANNON, Carole Ruth. Passed away peacefully on the 14th January 2020 at home surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer. Dearly loved Mother of Michaela, Anthony and Chris. Mother in law of Stuart, Melanie and Jade. Much loved Nanny to Jamie, Joshua, Ana, Amber, Aaron, Nathan and Zara. Sister to Janet. Forever in our hearts. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Monday the 20th January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. A special thanks to Dr Elliot Brenman and his team at Tauranga cancer centre for their excellent care and compassion. Also special thanks to palliative care team and hospice for their wonderful care and support during the final days. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Shore Hospice Trust PO Box 331129 Takapuna 0740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020