KING, Carole Jane. On October 28, 2020, peacefully at Summerset Heritage, Ellerslie. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Stewart. Loved mother of Howard and Brenda, Nerida and Gordon Cross. Beloved grandma of Sasha, Kyan, and Courtney. A celebration of Carole's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday October 31, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75560, Manurewa 2243 would be appreciated. All communications to the King Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland, 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020