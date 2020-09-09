|
HARRISON, Carole Ellen Dawn. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 05 September. Beloved wife of Rex, mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Rozina, Talor and Neresa, Reece and Kristy. Loving nana of Lance, Aden, Ella, Eden, Cade and Evelyn. Sister to Ross, Bill, Roddy, Kevin, Loralie, Fay and Raewyn. Thank you to the staff at Selwyn Heights for their wonderful care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Carole, your smile will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020