Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carole HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Ellen Dawn HARRISON

Add a Memory
Carole Ellen Dawn HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Carole Ellen Dawn. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 05 September. Beloved wife of Rex, mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Rozina, Talor and Neresa, Reece and Kristy. Loving nana of Lance, Aden, Ella, Eden, Cade and Evelyn. Sister to Ross, Bill, Roddy, Kevin, Loralie, Fay and Raewyn. Thank you to the staff at Selwyn Heights for their wonderful care. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Carole, your smile will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -