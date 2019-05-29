|
WOODCOCK, Carole Christine (nee Rosie). On Monday 27th May 2019 peacefully at Waikato Hospital with family at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Neville. Adored Mum of Sally and Jon; Jane; Anne and Damian. Beloved Grandma of Sebastian, Hamish, George, Henry, Theo, Abby, Holly and Luke. Cherished sister of Heather, Don, Jennie and Doug. 'Strong In Love, Brave In Spirit' A service to remember Carole will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Thursday 30th May at 1.30pm. Correspondence to the Woodcock Family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
