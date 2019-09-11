Home

Carole Anita THOMASEN

Carole Anita THOMASEN Notice
THOMASEN, Carole Anita. Of Palmerston North, on Monday 9th September, 2019 (suddenly) at home, aged 60 years. Dearly loved wife of Roger. Much loved Mum of Matthew and Karen, and Emma. Treasured Nana of Isaac, and Soren. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Keith and Rosslyn Young, Glennis and Phil Holloway, Murray Thomasen, Carol (deceased) and Terry Westwood, and Marcia (deceased) and Owen Moore. Very special Aunty and great-Aunty to the Norman, Young, Holloway, Lundblad, Westwood, Moore, Williams, and Hosking families. Messages to R. Thomasen c/-PO Box 23 Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Carole's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 14th September, 2019 at 10.30 am. Monarch Funeral Home Pahiatua (06) 376 6662
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
