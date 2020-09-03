Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
SPENCE, Carol. Peacefully on 1st September 2020, Milford, Auckland. Dearest and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vanessa and Simon, Victoria and Matt, and Melinda. Grandmother of Morgan, Oscar, Oliver, Tom and Callum. Sister of Hugh and sister-in- law of Gaile, aunt to Matthew. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 8 September at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
