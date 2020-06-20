Home

Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
TRAINER, Carol Ruth (nee McEvoy) On June 17th 2020 peacefully at the Totara Hospice, Manurewa aged 60 years. Dearly loved partner of Mark Harman. Much loved mum of Christopher and Shannon, Jonathon and Kaylin, Ashlee and Rory and adored Nana to Tylah, Isabella and McKenzie. Dearly loved daughter of Ruth and loved sister of Trish, Judy, Sharon, Stephen and their families. A service will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 23rd June at 12.00pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
