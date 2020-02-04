|
|
|
WHITING, Carol Rosalie (nee Armstrong). Passed away 2 February 2020 aged 78 after a long illness valiantly fought. Loved and cherished wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Chris and Terry, Philip and Lisa, Rose and Paul. Treasured gran of Gabby, Cameron and Harry, Milli, Alice and Isabella. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 7 February at 1.30pm. Grateful thanks to Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of our mum and donations to Mercy Hospice in lieu of flowers please www.mercyhospice. org.nz Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020