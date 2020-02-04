Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol WHITING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Rosalie (Armstrong) WHITING

Add a Memory
Carol Rosalie (Armstrong) WHITING Notice
WHITING, Carol Rosalie (nee Armstrong). Passed away 2 February 2020 aged 78 after a long illness valiantly fought. Loved and cherished wife of the late John. Dearly loved mum of Chris and Terry, Philip and Lisa, Rose and Paul. Treasured gran of Gabby, Cameron and Harry, Milli, Alice and Isabella. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 7 February at 1.30pm. Grateful thanks to Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care of our mum and donations to Mercy Hospice in lieu of flowers please www.mercyhospice. org.nz Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -