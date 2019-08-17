|
|
|
CATHRO, Carol Rae (Rae) (nee Collins). Peacefully passed away on 16 August 2019 with family by her side. Aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Julian, Lynley and Paul, Janice and Greg, Grant, Tracy and Murray, Brian and Amanda. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. R.I.P All communications to the Cathro Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Requiem Mass for Rae will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, corner Belt Street and Great South Road, Ngaruawahia, on Tuesday 20 August 2019 at 11am. To be followed by her burial in the Jackson Street Cemetery, Jackson Street, Ngaruawahia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019