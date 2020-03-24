Home

Carol Mary HILL

Carol Mary HILL Notice
HILL, Carol Mary. Of Paraparaumu. On Sunday, 22 March 2020, at Eldon Lodge, after a long period of ill-health. Aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Ray Hill, and former wife of Peter Jackson. Much loved Mum of Susie and Peter, and beloved Granny Carol of Jacob, Bella, Jonathan, Andrew and Kate. Also Mum of Louise. Loved aunt of David, Michael, John and Ryk. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private cremation will be held, with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Messages may be sent to 14 Lees Road, Strowan, Christchurch 8052. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
