Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Gardens Pavilion
Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton
KELLS, Carol Margaret Valarie (Valarie). Passed away peacefully at home, aged 70 years on October 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Dayne and Preya (Canada), Danita and Derek (Taranaki) and Kimberley (UK). Loving Grandmother of Matteo, Teigo and Yasmin Kells. Brock, Bianca and Madison Drinkwater. A Service for Valarie will be held at the Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Crescent, Hamilton on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1pm followed by burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery, Newstead. All communications to the Kells family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
