SCOTT, Carol Margaret. Born 13th April 1945. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at Aria Gardens, Albany. Much loved wife of the late Raymond Scott. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Andrew, Julie, Mike and Rachel. Treasured nana of Naomi, Emma, Lachlan and Hollie. Dearly loved partner of Keith Roberts. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, Schnapper Rock Road, on Tuesday 17th September at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019