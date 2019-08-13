|
LOZA, Carol. On 11th August, 2019 passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Craig, adored mum of Angela, Jason, Joel and Katelyn, loved daughter of Trevor and Maureen Moyle, cherished sister of Debbie, Gillian, Richard, and Stephen, and favourite aunty to many. We have so many memories to last all our life time. A service for Carol will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 16th August, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Loza family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019