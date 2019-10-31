|
LOWE, Carol Kit Ching Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 25th October 2019, aged 87. Loved wife of Norman Yiu Ming. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Richard, Robert and Joy, Trevor and Eileen, Brenda and Michael. Treasured Mah-Mah to Mathew, Jonathan, and Nicholas. Loving Poh-Poh to Michael and Joyce, and Isabella. Loved Bak-Poh to Sophie. Forever in our hearts, we will always love and remember you. A Service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawns Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, Auckland 11am Tuesday 5th November 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance or IHC and left in the donation box at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019