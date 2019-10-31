Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Kit Ching LOWE

Add a Memory
Carol Kit Ching LOWE Notice
LOWE, Carol Kit Ching Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 25th October 2019, aged 87. Loved wife of Norman Yiu Ming. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Richard, Robert and Joy, Trevor and Eileen, Brenda and Michael. Treasured Mah-Mah to Mathew, Jonathan, and Nicholas. Loving Poh-Poh to Michael and Joyce, and Isabella. Loved Bak-Poh to Sophie. Forever in our hearts, we will always love and remember you. A Service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawns Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, Auckland 11am Tuesday 5th November 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance or IHC and left in the donation box at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -