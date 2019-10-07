|
REEVE, Carol June. Passed away peacefully 6th October with family present, at Waikato Hospital. In her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jeff, loved mother and mother in law of Linda and John Fowler, Colin and Jenny, Lawrence and Chris, Sandra and Paul Phippen. Loved Grandma of 8 grandchildren and More Grandma of nine great grandchildren. A service for Carol will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short Street, Matamata on Thursday 10th October at 11.00am followed by private cremation. All messages to the Reeve Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019