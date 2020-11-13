|
DEAN, Carol Joyce Hunter. 04 February 1918 - 11 November 2020 Passed peacefully at Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe. Loved youngest child of John and Margaret (Edie) Dean of Pokeno, loved sister of the late Bob, Johnnie, Seaton, Betty and Bill. Survived by her nephews and niece Matthew, Jennifer, and Sam, and their families. Special thanks to Ryman's for their wonderful care of Carol over the last 4 years. Forever in our thoughts. A service for Carol will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Sunday 15th November at 2.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020