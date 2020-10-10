Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
Carol Jane LAWS

LAWS, Carol Jane. Passed away on Wednesday 7 October aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Bill, and loving mother to Vicky, David, and Geoff. Grandmother to Jim, Harriet, and Kate, and great- grandmother to George and Ava. Cherished sister of the late Robyn. Carol will be sorely missed but loving memories will remain. The service will be held on Thursday 15 October, 1pm at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
