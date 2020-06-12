|
KEACH, Carol Irene. 2nd May 1950 - 10th June 2020. Carol slipped away after a long journey. Cherished soul mate and friend of Russell. Much loved mother of Wendy and Jeffery and step mum of Mark. Adored nana of Sam and Annabel, Jordan Eden, Martin. A courageous and dignified lady who has been an inspiration to us all unselfishly putting others first. A service to remember Carol will be held 2pm on Monday 15 June at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2020