CRAIG, Carol Honor (nee Steed). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 12 June 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Sister to Catherine, Laurie, Marjorie, Bettie, Jack, Frederick, Pete, Margaret and Alyson (all deceased) Much loved Mum to Leo and Adrienne, Lesley and the late Steven. Grandmother of Jennifer and Ricky, Warren and Andrea, Barbara and Tom, Karen and Rob and her 9 great grandchildren. A service will be held at St Paul's by the Sea, Anglican Church, 10 Otakau Road, Milford on Tuesday 18 June at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
