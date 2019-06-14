Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Honor (Steed) CRAIG

Notice Condolences

Carol Honor (Steed) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Carol Honor (nee Steed). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 12 June 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Sister to Catherine, Laurie, Marjorie, Bettie, Jack, Frederick, Pete, Margaret and Alyson (all deceased) Much loved Mum to Leo and Adrienne, Lesley and the late Steven. Grandmother of Jennifer and Ricky, Warren and Andrea, Barbara and Tom, Karen and Rob and her 9 great grandchildren. A service will be held at St Paul's by the Sea, Anglican Church, 10 Otakau Road, Milford on Tuesday 18 June at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.