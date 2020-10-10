|
HARVEY, Carol (nee Woodward). Nicknamed Mrs Brown to some, passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 76. Much loved wife of the late Peter Harvey; mother of Nigel and Sandra, and mother in law to Vicki and Craig. Grandma to Adam, Ethan, Jade, Taylor and Alex. Much loved sister to Dianne and David (deceased); and daughter of Cliff and Anne (deceased). The incredible care, kindness and compassion of the staff at Ryman Pukekohe is sincerely appreciated by all our family. Thank you. At Carol's request a private cremation is being held. All communications to the Harvey family, c/- PO Box 92, Waiuku, 2341.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020