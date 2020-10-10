Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
(9) 236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol (Woodward) HARVEY

Add a Memory
Carol (Woodward) HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Carol (nee Woodward). Nicknamed Mrs Brown to some, passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 76. Much loved wife of the late Peter Harvey; mother of Nigel and Sandra, and mother in law to Vicki and Craig. Grandma to Adam, Ethan, Jade, Taylor and Alex. Much loved sister to Dianne and David (deceased); and daughter of Cliff and Anne (deceased). The incredible care, kindness and compassion of the staff at Ryman Pukekohe is sincerely appreciated by all our family. Thank you. At Carol's request a private cremation is being held. All communications to the Harvey family, c/- PO Box 92, Waiuku, 2341.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -