|
|
|
THOMAS, Carol Florence. On 21st September, 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in law of Curt, Jo, Leila and Murray. Respected grandmother of Jedd, Eve, Quin and Jack. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 29th of September 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Thomas Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020