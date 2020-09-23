Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Carol Florence THOMAS

Carol Florence THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Carol Florence. On 21st September, 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife for 63 years of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in law of Curt, Jo, Leila and Murray. Respected grandmother of Jedd, Eve, Quin and Jack. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Tuesday, the 29th of September 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Thomas Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
