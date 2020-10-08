Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium
100/102 Saint Johns Road,
Meadowbank
Carol Christina Anne DOREY

Carol Christina Anne DOREY Notice
DOREY, Carol Christina Anne. On 5 October 2020, Carol passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice. Beloved wife of Malcolm, and mother of Cheryl and Nina. Cherished Nanny to Poppy, Joseph, Maddison and Luke. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Monday 12 October 2020 at 1 pm, at The All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Totara Hospice. Service will be live streamed and can be viewed at a later date,. Please contact Dil's for further information.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
