DOREY, Carol Christina Anne. On 5 October 2020, Carol passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice. Beloved wife of Malcolm, and mother of Cheryl and Nina. Cherished Nanny to Poppy, Joseph, Maddison and Luke. A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Monday 12 October 2020 at 1 pm, at The All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100/102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Totara Hospice. Service will be live streamed and can be viewed at a later date,. Please contact Dil's for further information.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020