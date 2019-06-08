|
AXON, Carol (nee Drinnan). Born 13 June 1958 passed away 25 May 2019. Passed away at home on the Gold Coast Queensland Australia. Dearly loved daughter of Kath and the late William (Bill). Dearly loved wife of Gary, beloved mother of Hayley and Ross, Paige and Ben. Much loved sister of Bob and Karen. Gone far too soon, but will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Carol's life will be held in Nerang, Gold Coast Sunday 9 June.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
