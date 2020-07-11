|
BAKER, Carol Audrey (nee McFarlane). Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on July 8, 2020; aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife of Arthur. Very special Mum of Joseph and Jack. Cherished daughter of John McFarlane (deceased) Noeline McFarlane and Gary Sturgess. Loved daughter in law of Peter and Sylvia Baker. Adored sister and sister in law of Denise and Andrew Melhopt, Murray and Susanne McFarlane, Cindy and Mike Borrie, Clinton and Keri Baker. Loved Auntie of Tara and James, Harry and Connie, Lily and Gus, Nash and Eden. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Tuesday 14 July 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to MS South Canterbury and Hospice South Canterbury will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to The Baker Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020