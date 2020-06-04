Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Carol Anne HYDE

Carol Anne HYDE Notice
HYDE, Carol Anne. Passed away on 2 June 2020 after a courageous struggle. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nancy and Tony, Sharon and Paul and Nanny C of Madisyn, Sam and Aimee-Lee. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 12 June at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Due to current restrictions, attendance at the service may be limited. To register your interest in attending, please email [email protected] before 5pm on Tuesday 9 June.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2020
