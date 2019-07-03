Home

Carol Ann TOWNLEY

Carol Ann TOWNLEY Notice
TOWNLEY, Carol Ann. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Middlemore Hospital on 30th June 2019. Cherished wife of 55 years and much loved by Ron, adored Mum of Richard and Paula, Rebecca and Terrence, and most precious Grandma of Marek and Lauren. "A elegant beautiful lady who will be so deeply missed" A service for Carol will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 37 Kitchener Rd, Waiuku, on Monday 8th July at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
