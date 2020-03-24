Home

Carol Ann TASKER

Carol Ann TASKER Notice
TASKER, Carol Ann. Died peacefully after a long struggle on 23 March, 2020. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Sharon, Simon and Paula, and much loved grandma to Louise, Brandon, Zachary, and Mason. The family regret that due to current MOH COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral service for Carol cannot be held at this time. Details of a future memorial service for Carol will be notified in due course. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice West Auckland for their amazing care and support. Will be sadly mised and remembered by many.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
