More Obituaries for Carol WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (nee Heyward) (Carol Ward) WARD

Carol Ann (nee Heyward) (Carol Ward) WARD Notice
WARD, Carol Ann (Carol Ward) (nee Heyward). Born December 21, 1959. Passed away on May 17, 2020. Carol's struggle ended peacefully on May 17, 2020 (Canada time) with her adoring Kevin at her side, married for 33 years; much loved mother of Bevan and his wife Aimee; loving daughter of (the late Margaret), Colin and Jan; loved sister of (the late Mark), Tracey, Kerry and Andy; a loving grandmother to Caity, Aunty and dear friend to many. Precious memories of our darling Carol who we will all sadly miss. Rest in peace precious one.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
