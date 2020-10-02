Home

Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Manuka Street
Nelson
View Map
DUNCAN, Carol Ann (nee Blucher). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol following a brave battle with Dementia, aged 62. She passed peacefully on the evening of the 29th of September 2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John; daughter of Allie and Alf; caring mother of Sholto, Matthew, Callum, Niall, and Rosemary; sister of Robert, Dean, and Peter; loved Nanna, mother-in-law, sister- in-law and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and these can also be made at the service. A public service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson on Monday 5th October at 1pm. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
