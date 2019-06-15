Home

Carol Alison MILL

Carol Alison MILL Notice
MILL, Carol Alison. Service No. P28786. Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday 12 June 2019, surrounded by her team Woo Woo, in her Taupo home. Loved, adored and cherished by husband Stuart. Loved, adored and cherished by her two girls Emma-Jean and Kathryn, and their husbands Piers and Rob. Loved, adored and cherished by her three grandchildren, Adi, Charlie and Cooper. As per Carol's wishes a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Lake Taupo Hospice. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
