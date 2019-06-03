|
|
|
PAHIRI, Carnie Jane (nee Tawhai). Passed away one year ago on 3 June 2018. Mother of 6 children Nora, Bubby, Alison, James and the late Christine and Walter. Mother-in-law of 6 children Michael Jackson and Pomare Taylor, Hongi Adams, daughter-in-law Hester Savage, Fiona Paul and the late Brett Tepuni. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren. Great- Grandmother of 8 great-grandchildren. No longer with us. Sadly missed by all families and relations and friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
