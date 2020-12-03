|
|
|
HENDERSON, Carmel Mary. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved daughter of the late Rona and Jim. Loved sister of Margaret, Glenda and Karen. Adored aunt of James, Michael, Marguerite, Jane, Tony, Steve, Judith, Louise, Robert, Mary-Lu, Richard, Rosemary, Craig, and Clare. Great- aunt to many. A Requiem Mass for Carmel will be held at 11am on Monday 7 December at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 510 Riddell Rd, Glendowie. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020