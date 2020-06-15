|
CHALLIS, Carmel Faye (Cam). Cam Passed away Friday 5 June 2020. at home after a long battle with ill health. Loved Wife of the late Frank, Loved Mother of Jason, Loved Mother in law of Linda, Loved Nana to Ayla, Vincent, Diego and Rico, Loved Sister to Verity and late Leon, Loved Sister in law to Ray, Loved Aunty of Wendy and Carl. Great Aunt to Joshua, Ashley and Liam. Much loved Nana to All her Grandchildren. In accordance with Cam's wishes a private burial has been held. We would like to thank Franklin Hospice and Drake Medox for their professional and loving care of Cam. It is the family's wish to offer whole heartfelt thanks and the greatest of gratitude to her friends, neighbours and business colleagues who have supported Cam throughout and more recently through her battle with illness. May you now 'Rest In Peace'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020