Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmel CHALLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmel Faye (Cam) CHALLIS

Add a Memory
Carmel Faye (Cam) CHALLIS Notice
CHALLIS, Carmel Faye (Cam). Cam Passed away Friday 5 June 2020. at home after a long battle with ill health. Loved Wife of the late Frank, Loved Mother of Jason, Loved Mother in law of Linda, Loved Nana to Ayla, Vincent, Diego and Rico, Loved Sister to Verity and late Leon, Loved Sister in law to Ray, Loved Aunty of Wendy and Carl. Great Aunt to Joshua, Ashley and Liam. Much loved Nana to All her Grandchildren. In accordance with Cam's wishes a private burial has been held. We would like to thank Franklin Hospice and Drake Medox for their professional and loving care of Cam. It is the family's wish to offer whole heartfelt thanks and the greatest of gratitude to her friends, neighbours and business colleagues who have supported Cam throughout and more recently through her battle with illness. May you now 'Rest In Peace'



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -