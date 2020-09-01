|
D'AUBERT, Carlos. Died, aged 78 on 25 August 2020 at Lexham Park Katikati with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Donn?. Much loved father of Andr?s, AnaMaria and Christof, father-in-law of Paul, uncle of Lily, Marianna, Wayne, Annelise and Rachelle. Loved grandfather of Sofia and William. Loved brother-in-law of the late Ray and Dawn LaRoche and late Edward and Jacquie Bullmore. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lexham. A memorial service will be held 1pm Thursday 24 September St Peters Church Katikati. Messages to 46A Park Road Katikati 3129.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020