Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peters Church Katikati
Katikati
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos D'AUBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos D'AUBERT

Add a Memory
Carlos D'AUBERT Notice
D'AUBERT, Carlos. Died, aged 78 on 25 August 2020 at Lexham Park Katikati with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Donn?. Much loved father of Andr?s, AnaMaria and Christof, father-in-law of Paul, uncle of Lily, Marianna, Wayne, Annelise and Rachelle. Loved grandfather of Sofia and William. Loved brother-in-law of the late Ray and Dawn LaRoche and late Edward and Jacquie Bullmore. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lexham. A memorial service will be held 1pm Thursday 24 September St Peters Church Katikati. Messages to 46A Park Road Katikati 3129.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -